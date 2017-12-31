JEFFERSON - Brandon Michael Gamble, 38, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017, in Gainesville, Ga.
Mr. Gamble was born in Washington, D.C., the son of Monica Miller Gamble of Jefferson and the late Terry Gamble. Mr. Gamble was employed by Kroger Foods.
Surviving in addition to his mother, include a son, Michael Gamble; daughter, Brittanie Gamble both, of Jefferson; brothers; Daniel Gamble and wife Alisha, Jefferson, and Terry Gamble, Athens; nephew, J.T. Gamble, Jefferson; and a host of cousins.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Brandon Gamble (12-27-17)
