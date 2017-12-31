JEFFERSON - Mildred Jackson Measamer, 79, entered into rest Friday, December 29, 2017.
Mrs. Measamer was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Lawrence Nathanial and Lille Mae Clark Jackson. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church and was retired from the Waffle House Corporation after 20 years of service. Mrs. Measamer was preceded in death by two grandsons, James Wayne Doster, Jr. and Brandon Scott Doster; and her husband, Melvin Eugene Measamer.
Survivors include three sons, Wayne Doster and his wife Tammy, Carnesville, Ronny Doster and his wife Charity, Jefferson, and Tim Doster and his wife Debbie, Concord, N.C.; sister, Mary Elizabeth Brooks and her husband James, Commerce; two brothers, Larry Jackson and his wife Sandra, Pendergrass, and Stanley Jackson and his wife Vicky, Erving, Ky. 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 31, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwayne Carroll officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bradley Parker, Brian Anderson, T.J. Doster, Keith Barrett, Chris Pace and Ethan Barrett.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Mildred Measamer (12-29-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry