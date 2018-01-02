WINDER - Martha Ruth (McDaniel) Cowart, 79, died Sunday, December 31, 2017.
A native of Wadley, Martha was the daughter of the late Adel and George McDaniel of Wadley. She met Everett Cowart at Berry College. They were married for 57 years until March 4, 2015, when Everett passed away. Martha retired from the CDC in Atlanta. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Winder.
Survivors include a daughter, Jeanne Law (Cowart), Cumming, Ga., and her husband, Greg Law, and their children, Maura and Ethan; Martha's son, Donald Cowart, Huntsville, Ala., and his wife Tania and their children, Connor, Trevor, Ainsley and Bailey; sister, Bonnie, her husband, Leonard and their children, Jay, Brian, Christie and Ali; sister-in-law, Valeta McDaniel and children, Cindy and Daniel; brother, William McDaniel, preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 6, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The Rev. Calvin Haney will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Ruth Cowart (12-31-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry