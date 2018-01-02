Alnora Bone (12-31-17)

Tuesday, January 2. 2018
COMMERCE - Alnora Lee Bone, 95, died Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Brighter Mornings.

Mrs. Bone was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Charlie and Lula Vaughn Wilbanks. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and retired from the University of Georgia.

Survivors include her granddaughters, Stacey Hayes and Sonya Bishop, both of Danielsville; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Justus and Matthew Justus, both of Danielsville; sister, Rozelle Hanley, Commerce; and brother, Grady Wilbanks, Commerce.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Hudson River Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
