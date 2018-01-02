COMMERCE - Alnora Lee Bone, 95, died Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Brighter Mornings.
Mrs. Bone was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Charlie and Lula Vaughn Wilbanks. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and retired from the University of Georgia.
Survivors include her granddaughters, Stacey Hayes and Sonya Bishop, both of Danielsville; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Justus and Matthew Justus, both of Danielsville; sister, Rozelle Hanley, Commerce; and brother, Grady Wilbanks, Commerce.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Hudson River Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Alnora Bone (12-31-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry