HULL - Linda Fields Taylor, 72, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017.
A native of Nicholson, she was the daughter of the late L.G. Fields Jr. and Mary Gibson Lee. She retired from the University of Georgia. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Fields and Patrick Burch; two stepdaughters, Vicky Taylor and Nell Kennison; and one step-granddaughter, Lindsey Kennison.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Taylor, Hull; two sons, Jerry Taylor (Jackie), Hull, and Wesley Taylor, Colbert; sister, Virginia Brown, Calera, Ala.; three grandchildren, Zack Taylor, Blake Taylor and Trey Taylor; and three step-grandchildren, Timmy Huff, Jackie Huff and Matthew Kennison.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January, 3 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Revs. Leon Pass and Zack Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Redstone United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Taylor, Terry Taylor, Trey Taylor, Blake Taylor, George Smith and Joe Bowen.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Taylor (12-31-17)
