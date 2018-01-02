Bonnie Mildred Cagle (12-29-17)

CANTON - Bonnie Mildred Cagle, 89, passed away at Silver Bluff Nursing and Rehabilitation in Canton, on December 29, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Perry B. Hollifield and Eric G. Hollifield; brothers, Greeley Oliver Hall, James Omer Hall, George Stanley Hall, Brownlowe Charles Hall, and Luther Austin Hall; sisters, Bertha Mae Hall Fine, Zena Arizona Hall Love, and Minnie Rozelle Hall Childers; and first husband, Grayson Hollifield.
Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Thomas Cagle; sister, Roxie Gladys Hall Ford; grandsons, Michael Ian Hollifield and Tyler Grayson Hollifield; along with four great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Winder, Ga.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service, Clyde, N.C., is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
