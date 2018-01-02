Edith Nell Hughes (12-31-17)

COMMERCE - Edith Nell Hughes, 71, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Northridge Health & Rehab.
Mrs. Hughes was born in Commerce on January 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Willie Francis (Bill) and Leo Nell Ward Ayers. She was a sewing machine operator with Arcade Apparel and was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include a brother, Bobby Ayers, Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
