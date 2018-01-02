Ruth Cochran (01-01-18)

BALDWIN - Ruth Crump Cochran, 88, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018.
Mrs. Cochran was born on December 31, 1929, in Rabun County, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Herschel E. and Fannie Lovell Crump. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy W. Cochran; son, Regan Cochran; brothers, Richard M. Crump, Herschel E. Crump, Jr., and Johnny Crump; daughter-in-law, Sandra Cochran; and grandson, Chris Dameron. Mrs. Cochran was a homemaker and poultry and cattle farmer. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She loved to spend time with family and spoil her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a very accomplished and capable woman. She had her own chicken house that frequently out produced the men. She loved animals of all kinds and had a herd of goats for a time (pets actually). She was involved in the local community, church, and schools helping out wherever needed. She loved the Lord and was a great example to friends and family alike.
Survivors include her son, Randy Cochran, Boerne, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Nancy Cochran, Baldwin, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Harold Reedy, Dade City, Fla.; sister, Patricia Sawyer, Baldwin; five grandchildren:, Tiffany (Johnny) Henderson, Eric (Jennifer) Dameron, Brandy (Zach) Wilbanks, Jimmy Cochran, and Hunter Cochran; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Annie Ruth and Claude Smith, Toccoa, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The last years of her life were made more comfortable and peaceful by a special group of people that cared for Ruth in her home. The family considers them not only friends, but part of our family, they are Dot Poole, Linda Ferguson, Tonya Gadd, Brenda Findley, Betty Gragg, Andrea Vandiver, Syble Pangle, Geraldine Mason, Kezia Bartlett, and Edwina Simmons and her hospice nurses, Christy, Kebra, and Angie.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, at Homer United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim McLendon and Dr. Roy G. Rogers officiating. A private family graveside service will follow.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.
