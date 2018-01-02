Frances Vandiver (01-02-18)

JEFFERSON - Frances Wilson Vandiver, 99, entered into rest Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Mrs. Vandiver was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Willie Aubrey Wilson and Nina Standridge Wilson. Mrs. Vandiver was a member of Oconee Baptist Church and was retired from the Jefferson City School System, having worked in the cafeteria many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude C. “C.C.” Vandiver, Jr.
Survivors include a loving family, which consists of Sheila Caudell and family, Melinda Satterfield and family, Matthew Edward and family, and Phillip Edwards and family.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 4, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. James Dumas, Andy Edwards, and Erich Wills officiating. Burial will follow in the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David Wilson, Danny Edwards, Hope Loggins, Rob Edwards, Sammy Martin and Greg McDonald. The family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
