GILLSVILLE - Clyde Fletch Hubbard, 52, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born in Tampa, Fla. on March 15, 1965, he was the son the late Clyde Hubbard and Christine Norton Hubbard Chitwood. Clyde was employed with Johnny Tanner Home Improvements and enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed Harley Motorcycles and was better known as “On My Side Clyde” or “Sideways Clyde.” Clyde loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as a wonderful person who could always bring a smile to uplift you even if you were having a bad day. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christine Free Hubbard, Gillsville, Ga.; daughters and son-in-law, Amber Warren and Kevin Mayfield, Commerce; Deresia Hedden, Gillsville; son, Anthony Hopkins and his two children, Cornelia, Ga.; Andrew and Mariah Anderson, Las Vegas, Nev.; step-father, Joe Chitwood, Lula, Ga.; brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Donna Hubbard, Gainesville; Wayne Hubbard, Lula; grandchildren, Danielle and Dylan Hedden, Carnesville, Ga.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, January 5, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Free Family Cemetery in Gillsville.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
Clyde Hubbard (01-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry