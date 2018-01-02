WINDER - Jackie Johnson Cook, 84, passed away December 28, 2017.
She was a member of The Winder First Baptist Church and The New Life Sunday School Class. Jackie loved her church and was a dedicated leader of the church prayer ministry for many years. She was a strong Christian who prayed for everyone she knew. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker and a devout bridge player and belonged to several clubs over the years. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Kate Pass Johnson; two brothers, Bill and Simon Johnson; a sister, Doris Tribble and a son-in-law, Mike Bullard.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bill Cook, Winder; a son, David Cook (Jane), Simpsonville, S.C.; a daughter, Linda Bullard, Jonesboro; a sister, Melissa Waddell (Jim), Dallas; two sisters-in-law, Betty Churchill, Dallas, Texas, and Sheila Brown, Fayetteville; a granddaughter, Ivy Cook, Simpsonville, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at The Winder First Baptist Church with Dr. John Talley and Chad Mantooth officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until funeral hour.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Winder First Baptist Church in loving memory of Jackie.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements
Jackie Cook (12-28-17)
