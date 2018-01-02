GIRLS BASKETBALL: Raiders went to Brookwood looking for competition

Proverbs 27:17 says “iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” That’s a quote that coaches in sports have taken and ran with. And it certainly describes the schedule that the Madison County girls’ basketball team has endured so far this season.
But that’s exactly what head coach Dan Lampe wanted. His girls, playing the best competition in the state before diving into region play. Not to pad their record up to 25-plus wins, but playing teams that will ultimately make them better.
Which is why the Lady Raiders put their name in the bracket at the Deep South Classic in Brookwood, an eight-team tournament featuring three 7-A teams and three 6-A teams, each of which are quality programs in their regions. The only team in the tournament from a lower classification was 1-A Holy Innocents, a team that is 12-1 and ranked no. 1 in 1-A according to Max Preps.
And while Madison County (8-5, 1-0) didn’t end the tournament with the result they were capable of, Lampe was pleased with the teams effort and he’s fully aware of how this tournament prepared the Raiders for Region play and beyond.
“That’s why we came here,” he said. “We didn’t come here to pad our record, obviously, we came here to get pushed. Whether we win or lose, we don’t want to play easy teams.”
The Lady Raiders began the tournament by almost securing what would have been one of their biggest wins of the season. Against 7-A Brookwood, Madison County battled them to triple-overtime. But Brookwood won the game 96-93.
They followed that with a dominant 63-37 win over Effingham County on Friday which set up a game for fifth place with Northview. The game was close from start-to-finish, but Northview won 53-50.
“What went right [against Brookwood] is that they wanted to full-court man press us the whole game,” Lampe said. “That accounted for the score because we got a lot of layups. What went wrong is that they had on player we couldn’t stay in front of. We were able to press [Effingham County], put pressure on them. We could have put them away but we let them hang around and then we picked it up at the end.
The loss to Northview was the most disappointing game because of how the game ended and that the Raiders knew they probably should have won.
“We aren’t doing some of the little things you have to do to win.” He said. “bowing out is one thing and staying in front of players on defense is another one. Two pretty big things to do in basketball to win. I felt like we gave them a lot of stuff. It’s hard to put a finger on it, it felt like we were just going through the motions at times.”
Madison County now jumps into Region 8-AAAA play this Friday night with a road trip to St. Pius X in Atlanta. The Golden Lions are 8-4 and are also 1-0 in the region with a win over Stephens County.
