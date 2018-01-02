WRESTLING: Kincaid finishes third, goes 5-1 at Lambert High

It’s becoming standard practice for freshman Josh Kincaid to put on the best performance for the Red Raiders in individual meets. Saturday was no different as Kincaid only lost one match to finish third in the 113-pound weight class at the Hook Em’ Horns Holiday Classic at Lambert High School.
“You’re only as good as your teammates are and so in practices we’ve just been pushing it and pushing it,” Kincaid said. “There’s a lot of tough kids here, this is one of the hardest tournaments besides state. I just have to outpace kids and out work them.
Kincaid’s run began Friday with a bye in the first round and pin fall victories over James Hanefy of Pope High School and Allen Haynes of Habersham Central.
His only loss of the entire weekend was by a major decision to Tyler Forrest of Brandon High School in Florida. Forrest is one of the top wrestlers in the state of Florida.
But Kincaid bounced back in the consolation semifinals with his third pin fall victory. This time he defeated Cruz Arredondo of Tombs County. He secured his fourth pin fall victory of the tournament in the third place game in a rematch with Haynes.
The rematch only lasted half as long as the first match. But at one point, it looked like Haynes had an advantage. It didn’t last. Kincaid flipped him, and pinned him for the victory.
“The Red Headed Stranger, the Super-Freshman, we have Josh Kincaid placing in every tournament.” Said head coach Richie Houston. “He got beat by a kid from Brandon who lost in the finals. Brandon is a tough team, their top-10 every year in the nation. Those kinds of losses make you better. He came back and finished 7-1 for the two days, he beat three state placers this weekend. Good showing for him.”
SMITH, HOETZAL AND SEXTON COME UP SHORT
Rowan Smith (132), Jackson Hoetzal (182), Heath Sexton (126) had decent performances, but neither ended their weekend on the podium.
Rowan Smith finished 4-2. Three of his wins came by pin fall. He lost first in the second round, and was eliminated in the fifth wrestleback. Hoetzal finished 3-2 with one win by pin fall. He lost in the first round but won three-straight before losing in the fifth wrestleback to North hall’s Seth Carlton. Sexton also lost in round one before bouncing back three-straight wins. His day ended with a loss to Josh Frager of Turner County in the fourth wrestlerback.
“We had three guys there in the consolation-quarters who if they could have won that last match, they would have placed,” Houston said. “Biggest thing to work on now is being consistent, guys need to find ways to win. It was a tough tournament, you have teams from five different states. Placing here helps the seeding in the Area Tournament. One more win out of those guys and life gets a little easier. But there was great competition, like the Bible says, Iron sharpens iron.”
WRESTLING: Kincaid finishes third, goes 5-1 at Lambert High
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry