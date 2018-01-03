Alto purchases property for city hall

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 3. 2018
The Town of Alto agreed at its December meeting to purchase property for a city hall.
The council unanimously approved Mayor Audrey Turner to execute the contracts to purchase two pieces of property.
The council approved spending $180,000 to purchase 3.3 acres, including the Glory Bound Baptist Church building, at 186 Wade Street. Plans are to use this facility for a new city hall.
Approval was also given to spend $155,000 to purchase 1.24 acres, including a vacant convenience store building, at 3895 Gainesville Highway. Plans are to use this facility to house the city’s police department and GCIC.
Mayor Turner said funding for the two purchases would come partially from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue and $90,000 that had been set aside for a new city hall.
Turner said plans were to move forward immediately to get the new policy department location up and running. She projected a 2-3 month time frame for this project.

For more on this story, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.