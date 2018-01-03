Alto purchases property for city hall

The Town of Alto agreed at its December meeting to purchase property for a city hall.
The council unanimously approved Mayor Audrey Turner to execute the contracts to purchase two pieces of property.
The council approved spending $180,000 to purchase 3.3 acres, including the Glory Bound Baptist Church building, at 186 Wade Street. Plans are to use this facility for a new city hall.
Approval was also given to spend $155,000 to purchase 1.24 acres, including a vacant convenience store building, at 3895 Gainesville Highway. Plans are to use this facility to house the city’s police department and GCIC.
Mayor Turner said funding for the two purchases would come partially from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue and $90,000 that had been set aside for a new city hall.
Turner said plans were to move forward immediately to get the new policy department location up and running. She projected a 2-3 month time frame for this project.
For more on this story, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
