Jackson County’s industrial economy saw continued growth in 2017. Warehouses were a topic of discussion across the county — at planning commission, city council or board of commissioners’ meetings — most months of the year.
Pushback from area residents also amplified in 2017, especially in the Braselton and Jefferson areas both of which have seen a steady increase in warehouses in recent years.
Protestors showed up wearing red in multiple standing-room-only meetings across the county. Petitions were created. Citizens pleaded with elected officials to halt continued warehouse annexations and rezonings.
Still, industrial growth had its supporters. Shortly after two controversial warehouse votes, the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce began discussing ways to counter the growing opposition, arguing that warehouses help the county’s tax digest.
Because of its hand in shaping the county and its ability to spark citizen activism, warehouse growth is The Jackson Herald’s 2017 Newsmaker of the Year.
See the full story in the Jan. 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
2017 Newsmaker of the Year: Warehouse growth sparks citizen activism
