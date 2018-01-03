Commerce sets meeting about former Boys, Girls Club building

Commerce City Council will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to “gather information” about the former location of the Boys and Girls Club.
The meeting will be in the new Boys and Girls Club, 45 Ridgeway Street.
Two men complained in June about the condition of the former club. The council met at the facility in September to see it.
Nathan Anderson and Lamar Jackson complained at a council meeting in June that the city does not properly maintain the older building for the community’s use.
City Manager James Wascher said then the city school system owns the property. The city owns the building and the Boys and Girls Club owns the playground equipment.
