Online fundraiser opened for Pendergrass man who lost home in fire

An online fundraiser was recently opened to help an elderly Pendergrass man who lost his home and all of his possessions in a Dec. 22 fire.
“Harold L. Beck, 75, of Pendergrass, lost his home and all of his possessions in a devastating house fire in the early morning hours of December 22,” according to the website. “…Mr. Beck did not have insurance on his residence. He is currently staying with a relative but is in great need of money for clothing, food and shelter.”
The fire department determined the fire originated after an air conditioning heater coil failed to turn off.
Those wanting to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/3e5gg-fire-destroys-home.
Donations are also being accepted at the Pendergrass Police Department.
