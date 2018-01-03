The Bethlehem Christian Academy basketball teams both finished second in the school’s “Silent Night Classic” Christmas tournament last week as the Knights and Lady Knights defeated St. George’s Episcopal School in the first round on Thursday before losing in the championship Friday to George Walton Academy.
The BCA boys used a strong defensive effort in the second half to pull away from St. George’s, 57-33.
Mason Massengale scored 17 second-half points to finish with a game-high 24, while Drew Peevy added 11 after the break to finish with 13. The Knights (6-8, 0-3 GISA Region 1-AAA after Tuesday’s 72-26 loss at the Heritage School) led just 18-16 at halftime and St. George’s immediately tied the game to start the second half.
But after a slow offensive start, the Knights came alive as Massengale completed a three-point play after scoring and being fouled and Peevy drilled a 3-pointer to put his team up 27-21. The Knights stretched the lead to 38-28 by the end of the quarter and then outscored St. George’s 19-5 in the final period to pull away.
Earlier in the evening, the BCA girls also used a strong second-half showing to come away with a 43-23 win. Kaleigh Roseland scored 9 second-half points to finish with a game-high 11 while Olivia Morgan scored 6 second-half points to finish with 8. Callie Birt chipped in with 7 points. The Lady Knights (2-10, 0-3 after a 49-27 loss to Heritage on Tuesday) led 17-7 midway through second quarter before St. George’s went on an 8-0 run mostly with the aid of fouls and free throws to close out the half.
But the Lady Knights clamped down defensively in the second half, limiting St. George’s to just 8 points to steadily pull away.
Both BCA teams lost in the championship round Friday to George Walton as the Lady Knights fell 41-24 while the Knights dropped a 56-37 contest.
The Lady Knights and Knights resumed GISA Region 1-AAA play Tuesday at Heritage and will be back in action Friday when they host Dominion Christian in another region matchup.
