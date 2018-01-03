BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles to battle two ranked foes

East Jackson ought to have a good idea of where it stands in the Region 8-AAA hierarchy after its next two games.
The Eagles (11-5) face a daunting two-game stretch, traveling to 10th-ranked Monroe Area Friday (8:30 p.m.) and to top-ranked Morgan County (7:30 p.m.) Tuesday.
“I think we are in an ideal situation by playing tough games quickly,” coach David Akin said. “I am all in favor of finding out who we are and if we can compete with the best.”
The Eagles opened region play Tuesday with a 73-56 win over Hart County, led by 22 points from Kobe Haley and 21 from Xavier Clark. Makayl Rakestraw added 15 points.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.
East Jackson closed the 2017 portion of its season with three out-of-state losses.
The Eagles fell to Whitmer (Ohio), Windermere (Fla.) Prep and Centennial at the Rock Holiday Classic in Orlando, Fla., which ran from Wednesday to Friday.
