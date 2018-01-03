Basketball: Leopards continue to roll as region play begins to unfold

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 3. 2018
After Friday night’s 79-62 win over Northwest Whitfield, Banks County High School boys’ head coach Mike Cleveland said the Bruins may be the best team his squad has faced all season.
But, from start to finish, Cleveland felt his group played physical defensively and rebounded strong to pull out the win and win the Banks County Christmas Tournament.
“I thought that was a great team win,” Cleveland said.
The Leopards moved to 13-1 on the season after defeating Social Circle, 81-63, Tuesday night on the road. The Leopards are 2-0 in Region 8-AA play. Dylan Orr recorded another double-double, scoring 23 points and snagging 11 rebounds against the region foe. Carl Cleveland scored 23 points.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.