After Friday night’s 79-62 win over Northwest Whitfield, Banks County High School boys’ head coach Mike Cleveland said the Bruins may be the best team his squad has faced all season.
But, from start to finish, Cleveland felt his group played physical defensively and rebounded strong to pull out the win and win the Banks County Christmas Tournament.
“I thought that was a great team win,” Cleveland said.
The Leopards moved to 13-1 on the season after defeating Social Circle, 81-63, Tuesday night on the road. The Leopards are 2-0 in Region 8-AA play. Dylan Orr recorded another double-double, scoring 23 points and snagging 11 rebounds against the region foe. Carl Cleveland scored 23 points.
Basketball: Leopards continue to roll as region play begins to unfold
