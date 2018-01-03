Wrestling: ‘Young’ Leopards look to knock-off teams at area duals

Last season, the Banks County High School wrestling team finished in third place at the area duals.
It was the second-straight third-place finish. The top-two teams go to the state duals, which take place next week in Macon.
Going into this week’s area duals, head coach Kasey Hanley says his team has obstacles to overcome. But as a team, the wrestlers are “wrestling hard.”
Hanley admits there are some area teams he hasn’t seen this wrestling season, therefore he doesn’t know what to expect with them as area duals approaches.
“I’m going to have to do a lot of scouting the first few rounds of the tournament,” he said.
At last Saturday’s Chamblee Scramble at Chamblee Charter High School, three wrestlers went undefeated in the tournament: Evan Clark (106 pounds), Parker Hobson (113 pounds) and Terrance Walker (195 pounds). In many bouts, some guys picked up wins late in third round or were pinned late in the third round. Some lost via points.
