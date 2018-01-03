GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls lose region opener

The East Jackson girls' basketball team dropped its region opener to Hart County, 58-37, Tuesday night, falling to 8-6 on the year.
Maurissa Thomas led the Eagles with 16 points. Annice Pittman added eight points, and Abbie Howington finished with seven. East Jackson was unable to dig out of a 21-4 hole after one quarter. The Eagles trailed 30-14 at the half and 43-24 after three quarters.
"We did some good things," East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs said. "The first quarter was a killer. We played them even after that."
East Jackson returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at region foe Monroe Area.
