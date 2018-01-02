As a new year begins, the Commerce Tiger basketball team continues to seek its second win of the season.
The Tigers (1-9, 0-2 Region 8-A) head to Jackson County tonight. The Panthers are the Tigers’ lone win on the season, which came on Dec. 5.
Since then, the Tigers have lost seven in a row including three games last week. Two games were lost in the Commerce Christmas Classic (Alcovy, Elbert County) and lost to Athens Christian last Saturday.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers sit at one win as 2018 starts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry