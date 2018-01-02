Jefferson’s season of improvement continued, this time beyond the state borders.
The Dragons, who went 4-22 a year ago, won two of three games at the Innisfree Beach Basketball Tournament in Pensacola Beach, Fla. to move to 9-6 on the year. Their lone loss came to eventual tournament champion La Vergne (Tenn.).
“I’d like to think we were the second-best team there,” Dragon coach Kevin Morris said.
The Dragons beat Gulf Breeze (Fla.) and Ball (Tex.) in Pensacola after losing to La Vergne. Jasper Gibson and Jacob Radaker were named to the all-tournament team. Gibson averaged 22.3 points per game in the three-day event.
