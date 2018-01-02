GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Allen sparks Jefferson in Florida tourney

Jefferson ventured out-of-state and Jazmin Allen responded with some of her best basketball of the season.
The senior averaged 23.7 points per game in the Innisfree Beach Basketball Tournament in Pensacola Beach, Fla., which ran from Thursday to Saturday. The Dragons (10-4) won two of three games.
“Jaz is capable of doing that every time she steps on the floor,” Gibson said. “We want her that involved offensively … Our kids know that she’s one of the offensive weapons that we want involved just about every trip down the floor.”
Allen was named to the all-tournament team, along with teammate Mariah Starks. She also enjoyed a milestone moment, surpassing 1,000 career points during the tournament.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
