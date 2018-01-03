January is shaping up to be a busy month in Braselton.
The Braselton Town Council is set to consider a request for a condominium and commercial community off Hwy. 124 when it meets in January.
Later in the month, the Braselton Planning Commission will consider three big requests: a RaceTrac off Hwy. 211, an Arby’s off Hwy. 347 and a massive warehouse project off Josh Pirkle Road. Unless withdrawn or deferred, those three items will go before the Braselton Town Council in February.
Two other requests are also on the agenda for January. Those applications hadn’t been received by press time.
CONDO, COMMERCIAL REQUEST
At its January meeting, the Braselton Town Council will again vote on Braselton Broadway’s request for a planned unit development on 14 acres around the town’s water towers off Hwy. 124.
Several condominium buildings are planned in a gated community, along with some detached houses and commercial space that will front Hwy. 124.
Approximately 100 residential units are planned including seven detached single-family residences, along with four condo buildings located in the heart of the development. At the entrance of the development, Tommy Slappey, manager of Braselton Broadway, proposes approximately 18,000 square feet of commercial space including three buildings for office space, restaurant and retail.
The new proposal puts residential parking underneath the condo buildings. It also eliminates the back exit and incorporates a dog park along with green spaces, a golf cart path connecting to the town’s tennis courts, a clubhouse and pool.
The project was rejected in early 2017.
See the full story in the Jan. 3 issue of The Braselton News.
2018 to bring big decisions
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry