Hoschton plans special election on March 20

Wednesday, January 3. 2018
Qualifying opens Monday for a City of Hoschton special election to fill an unexpired seat on the Hoschton City Council.
The seat, which was held by Scott Butler, ends December 2019.
The special election is set March 20. Those wishing to vote must be registered by Feb. 20.
Qualifying opens Monday, Jan. 8, at 8:30 a.m. and ends Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $18.
Those wishing to qualify may pick-up a packet at Hoschton City Hall.
