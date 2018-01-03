Basketball: Lady Leopards up to 11 wins as region foes await

Wednesday, January 3. 2018
In the Banks County Christmas Tournament, Banks County High School girls’ basketball head coach Steven Shedd will tell you that his group represented Class 2A very well.
The reason why: the Lady Leopards notched wins of Class 6A’s Habersham Central and Class 7A’s North Gwinnett to win the tournament. The Lady Leopards were 10-3 heading into Tuesday night’s matchup at Social Circle. After an 80-34 drubbing on the road, the team is now 11-3 with a road trip to Elbert County on Friday looming.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
