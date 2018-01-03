In the Banks County Christmas Tournament, Banks County High School girls’ basketball head coach Steven Shedd will tell you that his group represented Class 2A very well.
The reason why: the Lady Leopards notched wins of Class 6A’s Habersham Central and Class 7A’s North Gwinnett to win the tournament. The Lady Leopards were 10-3 heading into Tuesday night’s matchup at Social Circle. After an 80-34 drubbing on the road, the team is now 11-3 with a road trip to Elbert County on Friday looming.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Basketball: Lady Leopards up to 11 wins as region foes await
