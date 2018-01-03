Following a second-place finish in its previous tournament, Jefferson got back to business as usual with a first-place showing in Louisiana.
The Dragons went 8-0 to win the Deep South Bayou Duals, held Thursday and Friday in Gonzales, La. Jefferson, which won all its matches by at least 45 points, beat Pigeon Forge 60-15 in the tournament finals.
“A couple of the teams that were supposed to be there did not show up … for the teams that were there, they had a really good showing,” Thurmond said. “They did a really good job. We were proud of them.”
The Dragons will begin the defense of their state duals championship at Saturday’s Area 8-AAAA duals at Oconee County. The top two teams from the tournament move on to state.
Jefferson goes into the area duals with plenty of momentum from their Louisiana trip.
Several wrestlers finished with perfect records: Tyson Thurmond (106), Jared Blackburn (120), Ian Statia (126), Bates (132), Cole Potts (138), Coy Strong (145), Nolan Sorrow (152) and Gavin London (285). Blackburn, Statia, Bates and Potts won all their matches via pin.
“We had several guys do exceptional,” Thurmond said.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
