Local racer talks about 2017 hall of fame induction

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, January 2. 2018
Perhaps the only thing missing from Mike Love’s illustrious racing career was hall of fame recognition.
But that changed in 2017.
Love, who is from Maysville, was inducted into the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame in Dawsonville in November for a career that included over 450 wins and 26 series championships.
“It’s like it’s not real,” the 64-year-old Love said of the honor. “We raced for fun mostly but we raced to win. I never dreamed of anything like being in the hall of fame. I don’t even know the words for what an honor that is for us.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.