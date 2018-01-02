GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Close loss snaps EJCHS girls’ streak

ALPHARETTA — East Jackson’s long layoff ended and so did its winning streak.
Playing for the first time in nine days, the Eagles (8-5) lost to King’s Ridge Christian 37-31 Saturday, snapping a string of four straight victories.
“We knew it was going to be difficult — long drive, early Saturday game, not a lot of practice over the (holiday) break after our last (game),” Eagle coach Matt Gibbs said. “But it’s the same situation for them.”
Maurissa Thomas led East Jackson with 11 points, Abbie Howington added 10 and Kenzie Whitehead finished with nine.
