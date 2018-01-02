WRESTLING: Panthers ready to host area duals

The excitement has been amped up for this year’s area duals for Jackson County, and not just in terms of contending for a title.
The Panthers, who hope to qualify for the state duals for a third straight year, will play host this year for its area foes this Friday and Saturday.
“I am excited to bring area duals to our school, and I am excited about the atmosphere it brings,” coach Jason Powers said. “Hopefully the community will come out and support us in our efforts to qualify for the state tournament.”
Jackson County is off to a 24-1 record in duals action with dual tournament wins. The Panthers started the season at 21-0. Their lone loss came to Archer, last year’s Class AAAAAAA runner-up.
“We have an excellent team this year and have a great shot to make it out of our very tough area again this year,” Powers said. “It is not going to be easy and it never is. We have to go in and do our jobs in 14 straight weight classes to get the job done. That job may be to win by bonus or could be to no give up a bonus point loss. Either way, everybody must do their job.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
