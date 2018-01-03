MAYSVILLE - Bridgett Beck Watts, 70, died Saturday, December 30, 2017 at her residence.
Mrs. Watts was born in Clayton, Ga., the daughter of to the late Herman Beck and Louise Martin Moody. She was a member of Hope Crossings Church. Mrs. Watts was a beloved mother and grandmother. She served as a mentor with the Lindsay’s Legacy Mentoring program. She worked many years with Levolor Home Fashions, as a customer service representative. Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Watts.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle McElroy (Tyson), Danielsville, Misty Watts, Maysville, Dawn Kesler, Panama City Beach, Fla., and Dana Walden (Brad), Commerce; sister, Evelyn Beck, Seneca, S.C.; brother, Wayne Beck, Clayton; and grandchildren, United States Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyson Blayne McElroy, Makenna McElroy, Brock McElroy, Kyle Kesler, Kole Kesler, Kendal Kesler, Bridgette Walden, and Logan Walden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 13, at Hope Crossings Church, Jefferson, GA with the Rev. Chris Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 2 p.m. until service time.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Bridgett Watts (12-30-17)
