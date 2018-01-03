COMMERCE - Louise Kitchens Snipes, 96, died Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Snipes was born in Carlton, the daughter of the late Josha Sims and Anne Hughes Kitchens. She was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and was retired from Blue Bell. Mrs. Snipes was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Thurston Snipes; daughter, Anne Pearl Veal; and son, Thomas Edward Snipes.
Survivors include her daughters, Dot Minish and Mary Hill both, Commerce; son, Bob Snipes, Athens; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 6, at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Snipes (01-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry