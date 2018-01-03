JEFFERSON - Robert L. (Luke) Attaway, 76, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Hattie Bell Little Attaway; wife, Grace Knight Attaway; and daughter, Sherrie Kelley.
Survivors include his children, Robin (Richard) Mason, Jefferson, Benny (April) Attaway, Auburn, Billy (Stephany) Attaway, Statham, Tracie (Rick) Underwood, Jefferson, and Sam Attaway, Jefferson; son-in-law, Toby Kelley; brothers. Glenn Attaway, North Carolina, Buck Attaway, Dacula, and Barry Attaway, Lawrenceville; sisters, Susie Attaway, Nellie Faye Shumake, Mary “Winkie” Attaway, all of Lawrenceville; granddaughter and husband, Savannah (Edward) Crowe, and 15 other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Robert Joseph and Hunter Levi Crowe; and nine others.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January, 6, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Allen Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Monroe, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Luke’ Attaway (01-01-18)
