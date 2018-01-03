Robert Gunter (01-02-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, January 3. 2018
CARLTON - Robert Leon Gunter, 80, passed away January 2, 2018.

He was the son of the late Tryon and Nellie Gunter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Gunter; sons, Harrison “Junior” Towe and Marion Gunter; brother, Ralph Gunter; sister, Dot Gunter; and two grandchildren. He was a veteran during the Korean Conflict serving as a cook in the United States Navy.

Survivors include sons, David Gunter, Carlton, and Leon Gunter, Athens; sister, Shirley Cook; step son, Tommy Towe, Colbert; step daughter, Bertie Gunter, Elberton; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will visit at their residence, 47 Bridges Rd., Carlton, GA 30627, Friday, January 5, from 1 p.m. until …..

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East , Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

