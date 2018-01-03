Two more federal lawsuits filed against Statham

Two more federal lawsuits have been filed against the City of Statham involving actions of former officer Marc Lofton.
Carrie Foster and her husband, Tony, filed suit Dec. 14 against Lofton, Police Chief Allan Johnston and the city. They sued for violations of the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments to the Constitution
Anthony Wayne Hardigree sued Lofton, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Garrett Smith, “Barrow Deputy Wood” and the city for violations of the U.S. Constitution and state law about a search of a house where he was, but that he did not own. The lawsuit was filed in November.
The suit is about Lofton’s arrest of Carrie Foster Dec. 19, 2015, and the arrest of her husband when he asked what was going on.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and special damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs.
It lists nine counts of violations of the law including unlawful seizure, false arrest, malicious prosecution and First Amendment retaliation.
Carrie Foster was charged with “driving under the influence of never-identified substances,” the suit says.
A charge of disorderly conduct was added “for not turning around quickly enough when asked to do so,” the suit says.
She was going home from her job at Waffle House when Lofton stopped her.
Lofton said he was “‘seeing some things’ that led him to question whether she was so impaired due to having taken medications.” Carrie Foster told Lofton she did not take medications, according to the suit.
When her husband approached the stop “to observe what was going on, Lofton reacted maliciously, tackling and tasering Mr. Foster and charging him with crimes without legal justification,” the suit contends.
Tony Foster was charged with public drunkenness and obstruction.
Charges against Carrier Foster were dismissed in August 2016.
The lawsuit says, “Obstruction of a law enforcement officer charge was dismissed and Mr. Foster was not convicted of any offense.”
In the Hardigree case, officers approached a house “where the man (who was arrested earlier) had been seen.”
Hardigree told them the owner refused permission to search the house without a warrant, and he turned to go back in the house.
“He was tackled, tased, arrested and charged with offenses he plainly did not commit,” the lawsuit charges.
See more in the Jan. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
