Mildred Threadgill (01-02-18)

HOSCHTON - Mildred Inez Threadgill, 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
A native of Roswell, Ga., Mrs. Threadgill retired from the Center of Disease Control as an Administrative Assistant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Anthony Threadgill; parents, James I. Wright and Jeanettie Reed Wright; brothers, Everett, Robert, and Charles Wright; and sisters, Mary Hawkins, Sue Wright, and Jimmie Lousie Elliott.
Mrs. Threadgill was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church, where she was an active member of her Sunday school class. At the First Baptist Church, she was a member of the Rewinders club, where she held the position of treasurer. She was also a member of the Braselton Women's Club. Her greatest joy was sharing her gift of creating beautiful, one of a kind, pictures through crayon art. Her crayon art was demonstrated at local art festivals and at the Georgia Baptist Assembly in Toccoa, Ga.
Survivors include her sons, Myron (Mary Frances) Threadgill and Tyndall (Beverly) Threadgill, all of Hoschton; sisters, Grace Withers, Roswell, and Anne Bell of Milton; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Threadgill was fortunate enough to have Desie Rutledge as a dedicated caregiver who provided loving care.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Mildred Threadgill will be held on Sunday, January 7, at 3 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Benny Pate officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, from 2 until 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Per the wishes of Mrs. Threadgill, following the service she will be cremated.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Winder First Baptist Church Building Fund, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, GA 30680, or to Camp Hawkins, GBCH and FM, 9250 Hutcheson Ferry Rd., Palmetto, GA 30268.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
