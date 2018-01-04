Two charged for armed robbery, home invasion

Two Hoschton men were arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery.
Daniel Dewane Clark, 30, of Hoschton, and Marco Dante Davis, 36, of Hoschton, were both arrested for armed robbery and various other charges.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home invasion and armed robbery in the Hoschton area Dec. 30.
The victim reported that a black male entered his residence, held him a gunpoint and tied his hands behind his back. He told deputies that during this time another person entered an office building and broke into a safe, stealing an unknown amount of money.
The suspects then allegedly stole a truck at the office building and fled the scene.
Clark and Davis were arrested during the investigation.
In addition to armed robbery, both face charges of home invasion, burglary, theft by taking a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. Clark faces additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hashish oil and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Both are booked in the Jackson County Jail with no bond.
