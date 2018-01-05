Julie Brown (01-04-18)

ATHENS - Julie Catherine Brown, 58, died Thursday, January 4, 2018. at Kindred Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Brown was born in Commerce, the daughter of Frances Burroughs Parker of Commerce and the late Lynwood Hart. Ms. Brown was a LPN and also worked at TJ Maxx Home Goods. She was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. Ms. Brown was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Hart Ray.
Survivors in addition to her mother include daughters, Mandy Zaydel, Social Circle, Megan Butler, Athens, and Brenda Brown, Carnesville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Laura Bruce, Athens.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 6, at 11 a.m., from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
