COMMERCE - James Earl Whitlock, 74, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, at his residence.
Born in Jefferson on April 23, 1943, he was the son of the late Comer L. and Kathleen Smith Whitlock. He was the owner/operator of Whitlock Tire and Auto, owner of JCS Computer Repair, and of the Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Whitlock and Donald Whitlock.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Hunter Whitlock, Commerce; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Tammy Whitlock, Commerce; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Ted Crumley, Danielsville; sisters, Marion Hardigree, Winder, Linda Weaver, Winder, Joyce Carroll, Commerce; and grandchildren, Megan Whitlock, Elizabeth Bohannon and Nathan Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 7, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Larry Dyer and Swayne Carlan officiating. Burial will follow in the Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 6, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
James Whitlock (01-05-18)
