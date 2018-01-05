Evelyn Sellers (01-03-18)

Evelyn Sue Sellers, 85, passed away on January 3, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Sellers was the daughter of the late Dallas and Katherine Brewer Chapman. Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel Sellers.
Survivors include daughter, Amy Dunahoo Weathers; step-children, Jeffery Doyle Sellers, Karen O'Shields, Tami Howell; brother, Mike Maxey; sister, Barbara Papanicolaou; grandchildren, Mendy Church, Kim Kiesel, Todd Weathers; and step grandchildren, Scott Patterson, Jr., Darrel Lovern, Grayson Lovern, Joshua Hall, Chad Hall, Jaime Wilson, Jana Bennett, Chelsey Howell.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 6, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The Rev David Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
