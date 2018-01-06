School board expects to name superintendent in February

The next superintendent of the Madison County School System is expected to be named in February.
King-Cooper and Associates, the firm handling the search for a replacement for retiring superintendent Allen McCannon, received 27 applications for the position. The deadline for applying was Dec. 29.
Of the 27 applications, 20 were submitted by Georgia educators and seven were from out-of-state educators. Four applicants were females and 23 were males.
The 27 applicants represent a wide range of current education positions. Eight have experience as a superintendent. Eleven are currently central office administrators such as assistant superintendents, and seven currently work as principals.
“This applicant pool contains a number of very well qualified superintendent candidates,” said Dr. Sandy Addis, facilitator of the Madison search. “Now it is a matter of the board identifying the most qualified applicant who is also the best fit to lead this excellent school system.”
The search firm is in the process of collecting reference information on all applicants. This month, the board will review all applications and select applicants to call in for first-round interviews.
The board is currently reviewing results of surveys that were submitted by employees and community members. A total of 506 individuals responded to the surveys. Employees submitted 263 responses and community members submitted 243.
There was significant similarity in the survey responses of employees and community members with several characteristics of the next superintendent being rated as most important by both groups. These highest rated characteristics were: honesty, integrity and moral character, willingness to make tough decisions, strong work ethic and willingness to listen to parents, community members and employees.
