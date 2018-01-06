Comp plan update set for Jan. 10

Madison County Board of Commissioners plan to vote on an updated comprehensive plan for growth at a special called meeting Jan. 10.
BOC Chairman John Scarborough hosted a sparsely-attended required final public hearing on the 2017 update Dec. 27 at the county complex.
Scarborough explained that that the county must have the update completed and submitted to the state by Jan. 15 in order to be eligible for grants.
He told the small group that the most important change to the comprehensive plan is the new 1.5-acre minimum lot size for subdivisions in the county. The BOC recently voted to change the minimum lot size, which was previously set at three-quarters of an acre for subdivisions with public water.
He also noted that the plan includes only the county’s input, not the municipalities within the county and that each city can update its own plan.
“(Then) when the cities and county get together we can see how we can mesh (the plans) together,” Scarborough said. He noted that the cities have different dates by which they have to update their own plans.
As in the past, the plan and corresponding map leaves most of the county, particularly north of Hwy. 98 rural and “green.”
As previously, the plan serves as a decision-making guide for local government officials and community leaders, using community input. The purpose is to identify needs and opportunities, goals and policies, land use practices and an implementation framework for key elements.
It is required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
“The idea of the land use plan (a component of the comprehensive plan) is to make it work for the county, but have some latitude it how it is used,” Scarborough said. “It is not a hard and fast rule.”
He also noted that the updated plans take a lot of previously used terms and changes how they are phrased, though they mean the same thing.
Scarborough added that while this would satisfy the county’s need to update its plan he hopes the county and cities will get together for a “truly comprehensive plan” that includes all six entities.
Though the population rate fell in previous years (17.2 to 15.1 percent) it remains above the state average and noted that local government, employers and social service providers should work together to reduce poverty.
The county’s senior population is projected to grow by 27 percent over the next five years, according to the document, and noted that their need for services will also increase.
Also, the overall population is projected to grow about three percent and with that will come an increased demand for housing and supporting services such as retail and commercial uses.
Comp plan update set for Jan. 10
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry