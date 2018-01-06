Madison Co. BOC to meet Monday

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, at the county government complex.
The agenda, which includes multiple zoning items, is as follows:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report.
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Consider approval of preliminary and final Woodbury Subdivision plat.
•Russell and Terry Tankersley are requesting to rezone their 2.14 acre property from R1 to RR so that they can have pigs. This property is located on Map 17 Parcel 33 at 5243 Nowhere Road in District 1.
•Wayne and Carol Douglas are requesting to rezone a 2 acre portion of their 17.23 acre property from A1 to RR to subdivide. The property is located on Map 24 Parcel 5A on Joe Cooper Road in District 1.
•Mary Jakupi-Boutier is requesting to rezone her home with 2 acres from RR to A2 to combine with her adjoining property. The property is located on Map 21 Parcel 55A-4 on Hudson Rivers Church Road in District 2.
•Mary Jakupi-Boutier is requesting to rezone her 12.76 acres from A1 to RR portion to subdivide one 2.76 acre property and one 2 acre property with an existing house. The property is located on Map 21 Parcel 55A-1 on Hudson Rivers Church Road in District 2.
•Mary Jakupi-Boutier is requesting to rezone her 10 acres from A1 to A2. The property is located on Map 21 Parcel 55A-1 on Hudson Rivers Church Road in District 2.
•Chris Jones for Calwood Properties is requesting to rezone 16.03 acres from A2 to R1 for a major subdivision. The property is located on Map 31 Parcel 130-02 on Highway 29 South in District 3.
•Chris Jones for Calwood Properties is requesting to rezone 5.02 acres from A2 to R1 to combine with the above property as part of the major subdivision. The property is located on Map 31 Parcel 130 on Highway 29 South in District
•Chris Jones for Calwood Properties is requesting to rezone 69.9 acres from A2 to R1 for a major subdivision. The property is located on Map 29 Parcel 9 on Highway 106 South in District 1.
•Susan and Wendell Hanley are representing Joyce Blair in requesting the rezone of her 8.11 acre property from A2 to RR to subdivide. The property is located on Blacks Creek Church Road and Daisy Drive on Map 10 Parcel 11 in District 1.
•Susan and Wendell Hanley are representing Joyce Blair in requesting the rezone of her 10.37 acre property from A1 to RR to subdivide. The property is located on Fort Lamar Road on Map 21 Parcel 30 in District 1.
•Any new zoning amendments.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items.
•Consider allowing a SPLOST purchase for Collins Volunteer Fire Department, which will exceed the sixty percent quota. (Jackson Parham)
•Roads update.
•Urgent matters.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
Madison Co. BOC to meet Monday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry