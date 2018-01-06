Man gets prison time for assault, battery

A Hull man recently got prison time and probation for assault and battery.
Kendrick Sharone Faust, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of confinement and 15 years of probation, along with $1,000 in fines, on charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, battery FVA and DUI/alcohol.
Charges of cruelty to children, hit and run and unlawful alcohol concentration were dismissed.
Other actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•Christopher Bobby Swaim was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 20 years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was also sentenced to three years of probation and to pay a $500 fine on two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (concurrent with count one). Swaim was also sentenced to three years of probation and to pay a $100 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
Other actions in superior court recently included:
•Roger E. Bray, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of confinement and 15 years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of confinement on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
•Ricky L. Hamilton, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of confinement on charges of possession of methamphetamine and public indecency. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•James David Parsons, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Justin Wade Culver, of no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on charges of simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Brandon Deone Harris, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay a $200 fine on charges of criminal trespass (reduced from criminal damage to property) and simple battery.
•Brian Dudley, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay $550 in fines on charges of suspended license and no insurance. Charges of making a false statement and expired tag were dismissed.
•Christopher Michael Lord, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year (235 days suspended) on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container.
•Michael Henry Mech, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Nicholas Calvin Martin, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone and driving while license suspended.
•Christopher William Cornejo, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation on a charge of battery FVA. Charges of cruelty to children in the third degree, hindering an emergency phone call (two counts) were dismissed.
•Kenneth David Davis, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay $500 on a charge of deposit account fraud. A charge of identity fraud was dismissed.
•Daniel Miller Smith, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay $850 in fines on charges of theft by taking stolen property and violation of insurance requirements for motorcycles.
•Sarah Marie Turner, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of battery FVA and disorderly conduct (from cruelty to children). A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.
•Tashia Leeann McCollum, of Toccoa, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of DUI/drugs. A charge of DUI/alcohol/controlled substance in blood was dismissed.
•Gae Ann Whitehead, of Marietta, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation on a charge of possession of drug-related objects (reduced from trafficking in methamphetamine).
•Timothy Earl Fowler, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation for a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Chad Elliot Drake, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of battery FVA. A charge of cruelty to children in the third degree was dismissed.
•Hernan Sanchez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of loitering or prowling and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol under legal age.
•Shabrittany Cecelia Upshaw, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI/drugs). Charges of noise violation and headlights were dismissed.
•Ginger Dawn Whitlock, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of reckless driving (reduced from DUI/drugs) and giving false name. Charges of suspended license and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Brandon Michael Sharp, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $400 fine on a charge of simple battery (reduced from battery).
•Jody Shalisa Knight, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of obstruction. A charge of open container was dismissed.
•Donovan Allen Neeley, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of obstruction.
•Keith Mitchell Justice, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction.
•Hope Ashley Rholetter, of Toccoa, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and DUI/less safe. Charges of crossing guard line with drugs and text based communication while operating a motor vehicle were dismissed.
•Alemi Arroyo Ayala, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay $600 in fines on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane. Charges of open container, underage possession of alcohol and furnishing alcohol to a minor were dismissed.
•Cody Seymour, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of confinement (concurrent with another sentence) on a charge of influencing a witness.
•Latasha Valita Sims, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve ten years, with the first 90 days in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of financial identity fraud, false statements/writings/concealment of facts and impersonating another in illegal proceeding.
•Christopher Michael Turillo, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of loitering or prowling and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Randy Randolph Thomas, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years, with the first one year and six months to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
•Rebecca Emily Dean, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine (Schedule II less than two grams) and possession of drug-related objects. Charges of crossing of guard lines with drugs and loitering or prowling were dismissed.
•Holden Avery Hansford, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $1,700 in fines on charges of possession of Schedule IV, DUI/drugs, marijuana less than an ounce and text based communication while operating a motor vehicle. Charges of safety belt violations, improper tires and improper brake lights were dismissed.
•Todd Eason Green, of Bogart was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of theft by taking and criminal damage to property in the second degree. He was also sentenced by Malcom to serve one year of probation on one count of theft by taking.
•Kerry Lee Hill, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation on a charge of battery FVA.
•Maurice Dunn, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve six months of confinement on charges of battery FVA, simple battery, cruelty to children in the third degree and criminal trespass.
•Kerry Lee Hill, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of battery FVA.
•Shawn Michael Angelo, of Crawford, had his charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Jeffery Wayne Sharp, of Colbert, had his charge of obstruction dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant passed away.
•Rebecca Emily Dean, of Athens, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because they became part of a negotiated plea with other charges.
•Lisa Davis Johnson, of Commerce, had her charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Tina Lynn Coleman, of Commerce, had her charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed because the co-defendant claimed responsibility for the drugs.
•Kristin Elizabeth Blair, of Statham, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the co-defendant took responsibility for the incident.
•Ronald Nelson Epps, of Hull, had his charges of battery FVA, marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the co-defendant was determined to be the primary aggressor.
•Jessica Lasha Smith, of Athens, had her charge of affray dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the co-defendant was determined to be the primary aggressor.
•James Franklin Morton, of Royston, had his charge of possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the co-defendant pled guilty to the charge.
•Cindi Lynn Massey, of Hull, had her charge of possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the co-defendant pled guilty to the charge.
•Matthew Reed Sumner, no address listed, had his charges of aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and three counts of child molestation dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the case was indicted twice by the grand jury. The case will proceed on one of the indictments.
