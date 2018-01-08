Marjorie Anne Bennett (01-05-18)

ATHENS - Marjorie Anne Congdon Bennett went home to the Lord on January 5, 2018.
Marjorie was born on July 9, 1919, in Superior, Wisc., the daughter of the late Marvin and Anne Sleeman Congdon. She was married to the late Albert Grey Bennett Sr., retired Navy World War II/Korean War vet and Pearl Harbor survivor.
Marjorie's family moved to Beloit, Wis. when she was eight and she graduated from Beloit HS in 1938. Her class was the largest to date and the first to have caps and gowns. She lived in Madison, Wis. for a while until she and a girlfriend moved to San Francisco, Calif. on a lark in 1942. It was in San Francisco that she met her husband to be and they got married in Philadelphia, Pa. on April 13, 1949.
Since her husband was in the Navy, they got to live in lots of different cities: Charleston, South Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia, Providence, Rhode Island and then they moved to Athens in 1956, where they lived on Grady Avenue. In 1960, they moved to West side of Athens to Laurel Dr. She moved to the family farm in Madison County in 1986 to live closer to her son, Albert, and remained there until 2010 when she moved back to Athens to live in a retirement community.
Marjorie was a loving and devoted mom who adored her two sons, Grey and Richard. She had a great sense of humor, loved gardening and anything to do with animals...especially dogs and her beloved bluebirds. She was a big bluebird advocate in the 60s and 70s when the populations were threatened. She loved yard sales, antiquing and antique auctions. She was a good bargainer and a super salesperson. Although small in stature 4’11,” she had a giant heart but didn’t take any gruff from anyone...earning her the affectionate nickname “The Little General.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Grey Bennett Sr.; son, Albert Grey Bennett Jr.; sisters, Helen, Vivian; and beloved brother, Marvin, who was KIA in France in August 1944 in World War II.
Survivors include a son, Richard Alan Bennett; a granddaughter, Lauren Vann; and great-granddaughter, Ro Vann.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Worship Center with the Rev. Howard Conine officiating. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m., prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society or the North American Bluebird Society.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Anne Bennett (01-05-18)
