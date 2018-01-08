Janelle Darnell (01-06-18)

CORNELIA - Janelle Cochran Darnell, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018.
Mrs. Darnell was born on September 20, 1928, in Banks County, the daughter of the late Bruce and Willie Mae Meeler Cochran. She was preceded in death by her husband, Toy Darnell; daughter, Cindy Huckaby; and brother, Roy Cochran. Janelle was a member of Cornelia Christian Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She retired from Williams Dress Shop as a sales person with over 50 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Frank Huckaby, Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Jessa Carter, Summerville, S.C., Lauren Jones, Richmond, Va., and Bennett, Marley, and Halle Black; great-grandchildren, Huck Carter and Reese Carter; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, at Cornelia Christian Church with David Terrell officiating. Entombment will follow in Stephens Memorial Gardens in Toccoa, Ga. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, Georgia.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Sharing & Caring, 195 Stovall Street, Cornelia, Georgia 30531.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
