James Temple (01-05-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 8. 2018
James Temple, 80, died January 5, 2018.

A native of Danielsville, Ga., he was the son of the late Perry D. and Elizabeth McEwen Temple. He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Temple; and grandson, Taylor Temple. Mr. Temple was lifelong resident of Madison County and was a truck driver for over 50 years.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Temple; daughter, Dixie (Charles) Burkhalter; son, Perry Temple; sister, Kathryn Culberson; brother, Charles Temple, all of Danielsville; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Sunday, January 7, at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.