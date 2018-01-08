James Temple, 80, died January 5, 2018.
A native of Danielsville, Ga., he was the son of the late Perry D. and Elizabeth McEwen Temple. He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Temple; and grandson, Taylor Temple. Mr. Temple was lifelong resident of Madison County and was a truck driver for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Temple; daughter, Dixie (Charles) Burkhalter; son, Perry Temple; sister, Kathryn Culberson; brother, Charles Temple, all of Danielsville; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Sunday, January 7, at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
James Temple (01-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry