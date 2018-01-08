CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - Veda Elizabeth Woodall, 93, passed away, January 7, 2018.
She was a lifelong member of Chamberlin Memorial Baptist Church. Veda retired from NABCO Electric Company, Inc. She was formerly employed as a secretary for I.B.E.W. Local 175, Hamilton County Nursing Home, and as City Clerk & Treasurer of the City of Jefferson, Ga. Veda was preceded in death by husband, John M. Woodall.
Survivors include a son, Dewayne (Helen) Woodall, Hixson, Tenn.; brother, Rayford Allen, Scottsboro, Ala.; grandson, Chad (Schkira) Woodall, Hixson, Tenn.; great-grandsons, Bradley and Logan Woodall; and numerous family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga.org
Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to view the memorial tribute and share condolences.
Heritage Funeral Home, Chattanooga, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements.
Veda Elizabeth Woodall (01-07-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry